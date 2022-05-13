Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Union County Store Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Goodwill located on Idlewild Road in Union County will open Friday.
At 9:45 a.m., representatives with Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont and Union County held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store, with doors opening for shopping at 10 a.m.
Official say the new 12,700-square-foot retail store at 15090 Idlewild Road in Matthews, N.C. 28104 will have a drive-up donation drop off location.
The store is intended to provide residents in the area a new location to donate and shop, to reuse and repurpose items, while supporting Goodwill’s mission of helping people advance their careers and improve their lives through free skills training and employment services.
Regular hours for the new store are Monday, Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The first 100 shoppers to visit the new store will receive a free foldable tote bag to collect their finds, while supporting Goodwill’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.
Throughout the grand opening day, officials say guests will also have the chance to find dozens of golden gift cards hidden throughout the store, pre-loaded with $5, $10, or $20.
Officials say this new Goodwill marks the nonprofit’s 28th location in the greater Charlotte region and second store in Union County.
The new store will bring 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales.
“I’m thrilled to open an additional location in Union County to make shopping and donating even more convenient for our supporters in the area to repurpose their items and discover great finds,” said Jose Luis, chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “Our shoppers and donors play a vital role in driving the Goodwill mission, and we’re grateful for their support.”