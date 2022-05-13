Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Union County Store Location

1/9 280840494 10165987737135543 5825893885777580967 N

2/9 Goodwill on Idlewild Road in Matthews P.C. @goodwillsp

3/9 281041101 10165987737140543 8152003323172989726 N

4/9 281138669 10165987737130543 7751989227461474135 N

5/9 280794898 10165987737145543 551695380569092373 N



6/9 280927208 10165987737150543 350515527706000491 N

7/9 281011542 10165987737155543 3583169134979929623 N

8/9 280887363 10165987737160543 8492760534866558759 N

9/9 280921763 10165987737170543 3814999543770653009 N



















CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Goodwill located on Idlewild Road in Union County will open Friday.

At 9:45 a.m., representatives with Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont and Union County held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store, with doors opening for shopping at 10 a.m.

Official say the new 12,700-square-foot retail store at 15090 Idlewild Road in Matthews, N.C. 28104 will have a drive-up donation drop off location.

The store is intended to provide residents in the area a new location to donate and shop, to reuse and repurpose items, while supporting Goodwill’s mission of helping people advance their careers and improve their lives through free skills training and employment services.

Regular hours for the new store are Monday, Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first 100 shoppers to visit the new store will receive a free foldable tote bag to collect their finds, while supporting Goodwill’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Throughout the grand opening day, officials say guests will also have the chance to find dozens of golden gift cards hidden throughout the store, pre-loaded with $5, $10, or $20.

Officials say this new Goodwill marks the nonprofit’s 28th location in the greater Charlotte region and second store in Union County.

The new store will bring 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales.