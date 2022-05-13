Crayola IDEAWorks Opens At Camp North End

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Crayola IDEAworks, a new, immersive creativity experience has officially opened in Charlotte for a limited time only at Camp North End.

Bursting with color, officials say the 17,000 square-foot, interactive exhibit challenges guests to explore their inner creativity and is personalized fun for the whole family.

Guests will be guided by Crayola Craymojis, characters that represent creative style personalities, and they will track their progress via RFID wristbands (which will create a customized summary of the guest’s creative strengths discovered throughout their journey).

“Guest’s imagination will be challenged through immersive, digital interactives, hands-on activities, and

enthralling displays unlike anything that has ever been produced,” says Clayton Ferguson, Principal and

Executive Producer of Agency808 and Innov8ive Exhibitions. “This is an energetic, exciting event that

families from across North Carolina will not want to miss!”

Officials say Charlotte is the second stop on a multi-city, worldwide tour for Crayola IDEAworks.

The exhibit will feature three separate interactive areas including an IDEA Workshop, The Colorverse, and the Grand Finale with physical and digital interactives, photos ops, drawing tables, and more.

“Crayola’s mission has always been to help parents and teachers raise creatively alive children,” says

Crayola SVP of Business Development, Global Licensing & Experiences, Warren Schorr. “We are very

proud of Crayola IDEAworks, which helps unlock the creative skills behind design thinking, innovation,

and invention.”

Click here to buy tickets.