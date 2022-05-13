N.C. Flags To Be Lowered In Memory Of 1 Million U.S. COVID Deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday until sunset Monday, May 16th in memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

Cooper says “We mourn the one million Americans we have lost to this cruel virus. Our condolences and prayers are with their families, friends and communities.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.