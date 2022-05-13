New CMS Athletics Girls High School Flag Football League Finishes Off 2022 Season

The Latest:

The Carolina Panthers and CMS Athletics will celebrate the end of the new CMS High School Girls Flag Football League with a final tournament Sunday, May 15th at Bank of America Stadium.

The tournament will be open to the public and free to attend.

Select stadium concessions will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Spectators are asked to enter through the stadium’s South Gate (Morehead Street side of the stadium) and the NFL Clear Bag Police will be enforced.

Original Story (3/26/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Twenty teams competed Friday night kicking off the season for the new CMS High School Girls Flag Football League at Hough High.

Each team played two games on Friday as part of their 10-game schedule.

Officials say the intramural/club-level program is designed to provide high school girls with increased access and opportunities to participate in the fast-growing sport of girls’ high school flag football, which has been sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states.

Carolina Panthers Charities provided $50,000 in program funding, school resources, and custom Nike school uniforms to support the success of the new program.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of this important pilot Girls High School Flag Football League, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls,” said Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields. “We are hopeful this effort will also be a catalyst for sanctioning Girls High School Flag Football as a varsity sport in the future.”

Officials say the league championship will be played on Sunday, May 15th at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

Participating schools include: