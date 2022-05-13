No Washout, But Expect A Few Weekend Showers

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Overnight patchy fog. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday: Patchy AM fog possible. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon – early evening. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny, dry and very warm. High temperatures top out at 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Kaitlin