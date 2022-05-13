No Washout, But Expect A Few Weekend Showers
Mainly dry and hot through next week
– Total lunar eclipse happens this Sunday PM into Monday AM! Here is the story: https://www.
wccbcharlotte.com/2022/05/09/ total-lunar-eclipse-happens- this-weekend/
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Overnight patchy fog. Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Saturday: Patchy AM fog possible. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures top out in the low 80s.
Sunday: Isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon – early evening. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Sunny, dry and very warm. High temperatures top out at 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny and dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Kaitlin