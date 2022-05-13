Rock Hill Schools Special Olympics | PHOTOS

1/14

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Friday, Rock Hill student athletes participated in the Special Olympics.

Parents, teachers, administrators, friends and family gathered at Cherry Park in Rock Hill to host this event with more than 320 of the district’s Exceptional Students.

Officials say the athletes competed in a variety of field events including ball throw and sprints.