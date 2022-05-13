Rock Hill Schools Special Olympics | PHOTOS
ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Friday, Rock Hill student athletes participated in the Special Olympics.
Parents, teachers, administrators, friends and family gathered at Cherry Park in Rock Hill to host this event with more than 320 of the district’s Exceptional Students.
Officials say the athletes competed in a variety of field events including ball throw and sprints.
“After a three year hiatus, we are able to come back together and celebrate our students and all of their abilities,” said Communications Director Lindsay Machak. “And we are so grateful to have so much community-wide support for this event and these inspiring students.”