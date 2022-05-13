Rolling Car Show & Tour Raising Funds For NC A&T State University Students

CONCORD, NC–The Aggie Rides II Car Show & Tour officially kicks off today in Concord, NC!

You’ll definitely want to go if you love hot-rods and classic cars but the best part about this car show is that it’s raising money for HBCU students right here in the Queen City!

The NC A&T State University Aggies Queen City Alumni Chapter are kicking events off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill with the Aggie Rides event being held on Saturday at StreetSide Car Classics.

Organizer and Co-Founder of this event, Markus Perry says not only will this weekend be a lot of fun, but it’s also for a great cause!

President Shontilia Guy and VP Bridget Herring-Williams say they’re counting on the community to come out and support! Herring-Williams says “Even if you can’t come out, please consider donating to support this great cause.”

The price of admission is only $30, and they’re giving out over $5,000 in prizes!

Click here for more information!