2-Year-Old Critically Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Denver

DENVER, N.C. — A 2-year-old Charlotte boy was critically injured after being struck by a car in Denver on Sunday.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to NC 16 Business, near Mundy Road, around 12:20 p.m. to investigate a critical injury collision.

Through an investigation, officers determined that the child was walking in the parking lot of a church located nearby the scene of the incident. There were other people in the parking area, but the child was not being directly supervised, according to officers.

The child walked into the roadway on NC 16 Business and was struck by a southbound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450.

Patrol officers say the child, identified as Miacaiah Famoh, was critically injured and transported to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

No charges have been filed against the 84-year-old driver of the Mercedes.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.