Charlotte Independence Women Score Two In Inaugural USL W League Match

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League Team opened up its inaugural season with a 2-4 loss to Greenville Liberty SC today at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Winger #11 Sutton Webb scored the Independence women’s first goal in history in the 55th minute.

To start the match, both teams found the rhythm of the game, and the Independence earned the first corner kick in the 7th minute. #7 Mary Alexander received the ball down the left side to earn the opportunity.

The first goal of the match came in the 15th minute off a free kick for the Liberty to take an early one-goal lead. The Independence fought back on the attack with #6 Gabby Johnson forcing a save from the Liberty keeper.

In the 32nd minute, the match was paused due to a lightning delay as teams went to the locker room to prepare for the remainder of the match.

Quickly after both teams returned to the field, Alexander continued her impact down the wing, earning back to back corner kicks for the Independence in the 35th minute and in the 43rd minute. However, the Liberty took the lead by one heading into the locker room for halftime.

Greenville doubled its advantage in the 53rd minute with #7 Carly Thatcher converting on a penalty kick to put Liberty in the lead by two. The Independence responded immediately, scoring in the 55th minute with Webb finding the top corner from the right side to bring the Independence within one.

Shortly after Charlotte found the back of the net, the Liberty restored its two-goal advantage in the 57th minute when Greenville was awarded a penalty kick. #24 Megan Bornkamp stepped up and scored Liberty’s third goal of the game to make Greenville’s advantage 1-3.

In the 75th minute, #27 Michaela Deas came in off the bench for #20 Ayden Yates. Immediately, Deas made an impact for the Independence, scoring a goal in the 78th minute coming off an assist from Webb.

The Liberty scored the final goal of the match in the 79th minute, #99 Chidubem Dike found the back of the net to make it 2-4 for Greenville. The Independence continued to generate chances, hitting the woodwork in the final 10 minutes, but could not draw any closer and lost their first game of the 2022 USL W League season.

The Independence women are back in action at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 18 against the North Carolina Fusion as a part of another double header with the men’s USL League One team who faces Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. One ticket is valid for both matches. Visit charlotteindependence.com to secure your seats.