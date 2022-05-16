Nucor Announces Purchase Of Illinois Overhead Door Maker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor Corp. says it is buying an Illinois-based overhead door manufacturer for $3 billion in a deal expected to close in June.

In a news release on Monday, the Charlotte-based steel manufacturer said it has entered into an agreement to purchase C.H.I. Overhead Doors from global private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. C.H.I. makes overhead door products for residential and commercial use, as well as rolling steel and rubber doors for commercial and industrial customers.

It has approximately 800 employees in two manufacturing plants in Arthur, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, and regional warehouses located in California, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Jersey.