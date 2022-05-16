Peach Pit’s Right Down The Street Tour Coming To The Fillmore Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Indie pop band Peach Pit announced Monday that their North American fall tour will be heading to Charlotte in October.

The 28-city tour kicks off in their hometown of Vancouver, BC, at Malkin Bowl on Sept. 10, making stops across the US in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, and more before wrapping up in New York on Dec. 15.

Peach Pit’s Right Down The Street tour will make a stop at the Fillmore in Charlotte on Oct. 3.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Peach Pit are bringing the Right Down the Street Tour to The Fillmore Charlotte on October 3! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am: https://t.co/Ov2GNqvLf7 pic.twitter.com/hDYcUXGod8 — The Fillmore Charlotte + Underground (@FillmoreNC) May 16, 2022

“We’re stoked to get back out there on the road again, it’s what we love best! Florida, probably our most vocal social media commenters, will be happy to know we’ve got several stops there on this run,” said Neil Smith, lead singer and guitarist of Peach Pit. “The shows and fans on our recent US tour were incredible, so we’re excited to revisit some of these markets in bigger rooms. The show will be bigger and better than ever before. Will there be lasers? Will Mikey crowd surf? You’ll only find out if you get a ticket.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

RIGHT DOWN THE STREET 2022 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 10 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

Fri Sep 16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival*

Mon Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Tue Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – The Mercury Ballroom

Fri Sep 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Sat Sep 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Mon Sep 26 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Tue Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Sat Oct 01 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Music Festival*

Mon Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Oct 05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Thu Oct 06 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Mon Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Tue Nov 29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Thu Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Dec 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Dec 03 – San Diego, CA – SOMA San Diego

Mon Dec 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Tue Dec 06 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu Dec 08 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri Dec 09 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall*

Sat Dec 10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Mon Dec 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Wed Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

Thu Dec 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*

*Non-Live Nation Date

