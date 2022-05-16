The 90s Return for the First Time This Season

1/3

Ready or not, those summer feels are back in the forecast as temps in the 90s return later this week. It will be the first time since mid-September of 2021 – 240 days and counting. A ridge of high pressure will crank temps well above average across the south and the southeast through the end of the week.

By Thursday, these temperatures will be 15 degrees above our average of 80 degrees for the region. Although these temps late in the week will be near record-breaking highs, getting into the 90s this time of year is not completely unusual. Our average first 90-degree day of the season is May 20.

On average, we get 44 days in the 90s between late May and mid-September. We’ll likely add 3 days to our total for the 2022 season before this week is through.