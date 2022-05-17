Hurricane Preparedness: Check Your Flood Risk

We are just a few weeks away from the official start of hurricane season. And this season is on track to be another active one. Now is the time to make sure you are taking proper precautions to ensure you are ready for any and all storms. Although the Piedmont and western Carolinas rarely deal with direct impacts from hurricanes, heavy rain often leads to flooding. In fact, inland flooding is the second leading cause of death from hurricanes and tropical storms.

Standard homeowners’ insurance does not cover flooding. It is important to know where you live and if you are in a flood-prone area. Char-Meck Storm Water Services has an interactive flood zone map where you can see your risk. Remember it takes 30 days for flood insurance coverage for renters and homeowners to take effect.