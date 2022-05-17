Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte early Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Eastway Drive, off of North Tryon Street, around 12:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was found lying in the roadway. The victim was located by a citizen who was driving their vehicle near the scene of the incident.

Authorities say that it appears the pedestrian had been struck by a previous vehicle that was no longer at the scene. Medic arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Through an initial investigation, officers revealed that an unknown color BMW SUV struck the pedestrian in the roadway and failed to remain at the scene, failed to render aid to the pedestrian, and failed to call 911. The vehicle was last seen turning east onto The Plaza.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol is a factor in the collision.

Police are looking for a BMW that may be missing a front passenger side grille. If the public sees a vehicle matching this description, they’re asked to contact CMPD.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.