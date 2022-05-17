President Biden Awards Four Concord Police Officers With Medal Of Valor

CONCORD, N.C. — President Joe Biden awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to four Concord Police Officers during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The Medal of Valor is the highest award a president can bestow on a public safety officer. The award was presented to Officer Paul Stackenwalt, Officer Kyle Baker, former Officer Kaleb Robinson, and posthumously to Officer Jason N. Shuping for their acts of extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.

The Concord officers were recognized for their courageous actions to protect the public during the events of Dec. 16, 2020, when they responded to a vehicle crash and a suspect opened fire at a busy retail area. Officer Shuping lost his life in service during the exchange of gunfire.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Attorney General Merrick Garland opened the ceremony and paid tribute to Officer Shuping and his family for their sacrifice.

“We know that nothing will ever be enough to recognize all that you have lost,” Attorney General Garland said.

Garland continued his speech by calling the public safety officers gathered at the White House “true heroes” and thanked them for demonstrating to the country what true courage looks like by putting their own lives in danger to protect their community and fellow officers.

President Biden praised Concord’s police officers, along with all honorees, for their selflessness, unusual bravery, extraordinary heroism, and rare commitment to their neighbors and fellow Americans.

“You’re the heart and soul and the very spine of this country and your communities,” President Biden said.

During the ceremony, President Biden publicly recognized the families of two honorees – fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, and fallen 2nd Lieutenant Jared Lloyd of Spring Valley, NY, Fire Department.

Biden continued this remarks by thanking public safety officers and their families for understanding what it takes to wear the badge and the risks they willingly assume to save and protect the communities they serve.

Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the Medal of Valor Ceremony: