Workers Stab Each Other In Fight At Wendy’s In Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police say two workers at an Asheboro fast-food restaurant stabbed each after getting into a fight.

News outlets report the Asheboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officers found one of the stabbing victims at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office sighted the suspect’s car in Randleman and took them into custody during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.