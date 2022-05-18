Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats
Kaitlin Wright,

A tropical airmass brings the return of high humidity and isolated storm chances. A few showers could develop late Wednesday evening, but the better chance for storms will come on Thursday.

Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the WCCB Charlotte area under a Slight Risk which is a level 2 of 5.

Severe Threat Map

THREATS: Damaging wind and hail are the two primary threats. Any storms that do develop could also produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is extremely low, but not zero.

TIMING: Thursday afternoon – evening.

Hrrr Extended 3km High Res