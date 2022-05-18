Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday

A tropical airmass brings the return of high humidity and isolated storm chances. A few showers could develop late Wednesday evening, but the better chance for storms will come on Thursday.

Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the WCCB Charlotte area under a Slight Risk which is a level 2 of 5.

THREATS: Damaging wind and hail are the two primary threats. Any storms that do develop could also produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is extremely low, but not zero.

TIMING: Thursday afternoon – evening.