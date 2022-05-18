Woman Confesses Her “Gross” Lifestyle That Includes Limited Showering, Toothbrushing, Deodorant & More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A debate is raging across the country about a very private topic: personal hygiene. It got started when a woman who lives in what she calls “the middle of nowhere” revealed her self-proclaimed “gross” lifestyle on social media. Her lifestyle includes not showering for a week or not brushing her teeth everyday. Annabel Fenwick reveals in a video on TikTok, “The gross things I do because I live alone, in the middle of nowhere, with no contact with other humans.”

Fenwick also says she doesn’t use deodorant. And when it comes to washing dishes, she just rinses them off with water. Her admission about the way she lives has people on social media all riled up. She says, “So I wouldn’t say I’m, like, opposed to soap and toothpaste and detergent because I’m, like, a hippy. But maybe deep down inside my soul, I’m just a hippy who’s opposed to soap and toothpaste and detergent.”

Our question of the night: do you have a bad hygiene habit?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson