CMPD: One Dead, Northeast Charlotte Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old died earlier this month.

Officers responded to Atrium Main in reference to an assault call for service on May 4. The victim, identified as Edgardo Rafael Reyes Mejia, was pronounced dead by medical officials around 5:25 p.m. on the same day.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the incident on Countryside Drive, off of North Tryon Street, in northeast Charlotte.

The case was classified as a homicide on Thursday, May 19.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.