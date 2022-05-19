Edge On The Clock: Grimes Auctioning Accessories To Help Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grimes auctioning accessories to help Ukraine, Nick Cannon has vasectomy consultation, and the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ is back – all on Edge on the Clock.

Auction For Ukraine

Grimes is auctioning off two of her accessories from the 2021 Met Gala. Proceeds will benefit the families in war-torn Ukraine.

She told fans on Instagram Monday that she is selling her Dune inspired metal face mask and matching elf ears from last year’s futuristic look.

The face mask has an estimated value of $1,200 and the ears are estimated to be worth $1,500.

The items are available on Etsy until May 26.

Cannon Has Vasectomy Consultation

Nick Cannon revealed he’s had a vasectomy consultation ahead of the birth of his 8th child.

The entertainer currently has seven children with four women.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” Cannon said in confirming the consultation.

Adding that he finds solace in his kids.

‘Greatest Show on Earth’ Is Back

Lions, tigers, and bears – Goodbye.

After a six year hiatus, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey is bringing back the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’.

But there is one drastic change – no animals.

The circus shutdown in 2017 after pressure from animal rights groups and a shift in taste from the audience.

The showrunner says today’s audiences do not want to see animals or corny clown acts.

The revived circus will focus more on death defying awe-inspiring human feats.

The circus will hit the road in fall 2023.