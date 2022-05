CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Pelvic Pain Awareness Month, but women who experience it, are already painfully aware.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Ebony Parson, an ob-gyn with Novant Health Bradford Clinic, talks with us about pelvic pain and what to do about it.

Watch the full interview below: