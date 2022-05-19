Moped Driver Killed In Head-On Crash In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A moped driver was killed in a head-on collision in Iredell County Wednesday evening.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to Rimrock Road, near Cartner Road, around 5:40 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash.

Through an investigation authorities determined that the moped was traveling east on Rimrock Road and collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Honda Civic.

The moped driver, identified as 33-year-old Joey Mitzel, died due to his injuries at the scene, officers say.

The 20-year-old driver of the Honda and two child passengers were not injured.

No charges have been filed, according to troopers.

The collision remains under investigation.