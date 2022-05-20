Heat Safety Tips As Summer Nears

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, it is estimated that more than 1,300 deaths per year in the United States are due to extreme heat. With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, it is important to know what precautions to take to prevent injuries and illness during high heat.

Listed below are recommendations from the National Weather Service:

Drink plenty of water

Limit outdoor activities

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

Work outdoors early or very late in the day when temperatures are cooler

REMINDER: Vehicles can heat quickly once the air conditioning is turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to “look before you lock” to prevent heatstroke in children and pets. Below is a great remainder from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth: