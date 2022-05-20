NC Jobless Rate Falls To 3.4%, Dropping Toward 1990s Levels

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels and could be the lowest since the late 1990s.

The state Commerce Department announced Friday that April’s rate is 3.4% compared to 3.5% in March.

Department historical data shows it’s the lowest since the jobless rate reached 3.3% in June 1999.

Current rates are subject to future alterations.

A General Assembly staff economist wrote last week that state employment had returned to pre-pandemic levels last summer and had exceeded them.

The Commerce Department reported 30,260 more people were employed in April compared to March, while the number of unemployed fell by over 3,900.