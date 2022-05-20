Headlines

Hot and steamy record-breaking heat

Air Quality Warning & Burn Ban for Counties under warning CODE ORANGE = OZONE 101-105 Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan, Mountains above 4000′

Scattered PM Storms Return Sat/Sun

Cold Front brings unsettled weather, cooler temps next week Discussion

Record-Breaking Heat, Air Quality Warning Friday

Record-breaking heat across the region today. A ridge will keep the hot and steamy weather flowing across the region with highs topping out in the mid-90s for much of the area. With winds out of the southwest in combination with the hot and stagnant air ozone levels will build along the I-85 stretch from Atlanta through Charlotte and into Rowan county. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, as well as elevations above 4000′, are under an air quality alert warning from 10 am until 8 pm. Sensitive groups, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors – especially during peak daytime heating in the afternoon when air quality will be poorest. Reminder, anytime an air quality warning is issued county-wide burn bans also go into effect.

Heat Wave Continues this Weekend, Scattered PM Storms Return

Storm chances return Saturday afternoon with highs still well above average in the low 90s. A cold front has slowed down significantly in the latest trends delaying widespread rain and storms from Sunday to Monday. This means we’ll keep the heat in the forecast Sunday with highs once again in the low 90s and a chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Unsettled Next Week

A cold front will bring rain and storms to the area Monday with much cooler temps to follow. This boundary will likely stall south of the area and lift north Wednesday – keeping unsettled weather in the forecast through late next week. Temps will only reach the upper 70s Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Peeks of sunshine Wednesday with highs rebounding back into the mid-80s. We’ll have to watch for localized flooding early next week if this boundary does stall out, otherwise severe threat will be limited.