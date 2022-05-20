The Bright Spot: Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Cheerwine Festival will be welcoming tens of thousands to downtown Salisbury to celebrate the Carolina classic soft drink Saturday, May 21.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical act with the Spin Doctors taking center stage at 8:30pm. Nearly 40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more. The Cheerwine Festival Beer Gardens will host 10 local breweries. Select vendors, including New Sarum Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve Cheerwine-infused craft beer.

Additional Activities:

F&M Bank Kids Zone, which includes activities and entertainment for children.

Local arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine merchandise, from over 45 vendors.

F&M Bank Trolley Tours through historic downtown Salisbury, featuring a number of interesting Cheerwine sites.

Cheerwine historical exhibit at the Rowan Museum.

Relaxation Station on E. Fisher St., which features Troutman rocking chairs, a second beer garden and performances from local buskers.

WCCB Rising’s Lauren McDonald, Nicole Madden, and Joe Duncan will even be emceeing the fest on Saturday. Admission is free with gates opening at noon. The festival will go through 10pm rain, or shine.

For more information on the festival, click here.