“There’s Nothing Funny About Climate Change” Comedy Tour Touches Down In Charlotte May 24th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Come together for a night of comedy, with a sprinkle of environmental justice mixed in, at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern in Charlotte this Tuesday, May 24th.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dogwood Alliance will host the “There’s Nothing Funny About Climate Change” comedy show at the venue located on The Plaza.

The show is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Dogwood Alliance, an Asheville-based forest protection nonprofit.

The nonprofit says it is hosting the comedy series as a way to laugh in the face of disaster while raising awareness about the serious topics of forests, environmental justice, and climate change.

The event will feature comedians from the Southeast, where Dogwood Alliance concentrates its efforts to protect forests.

Performers:

Hilliary Begley, Headliner (Asheville)

Petey Smith-McDowell, Comedian (Asheville)

Robert Schneider, Comedian (Asheville)

Grace Hauth, Comedian (Philadelphia, PA)

Art Sturtevant, Host (Asheville)

Officials say the tour debuted on April 5th in Atlanta, G.A. and will reach Raleigh as well as Durham in late May.