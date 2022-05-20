Tornado Wreaks Havoc In Northern Michigan Community

1/3 Photo Credits: Matt Maclaclan

2/3 Photo Credits: Matt Maclaclan

3/3 Photo Credits: Matt Maclaclan





GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A tornado has torn through a small community in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord on Friday.

Eddie Thrasher says he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store in the community about 230 miles northwest of Detroit when the tornado seemed to appear above him.

He says roofs were ripped off businesses.

Recreational vehicles were also flipped and destroyed.

The State Police says trees and power lines are blocking roads and multiple homes were damaged.