Detectives Charge Maiden Man With Operating Chop Shop

NEWTON, N.C. — A Maiden, N.C. man has been charged with operating a chop shop after investigators discovered him to be in possession of 47 Catalytic Convertors, an estimated value of $40,000.

In early April of 2022, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received information concerning a location on Providence Mill Road where suspected stolen Catalytic Convertors were being purchased.

This location led investigators to execute a search warrant on April 26th.

At the location, investigators interacted with Todd Allen Lail who was found to be in possession of 47 Catalytic Convertors.

Authorities say convertors such as these have an estimated scrap metal value of $40,000.

Investigators seized the convertors, along with other items and documents denoting the transacting of convertor purchase.

Lail was arrested and charged with Chop Shop Activity, which is a class G felony, according to a news release.

Police say Lail was given a $15,000 unsecured bond and has a first appearance scheduled in Catawba County District Court on May 23rd.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.