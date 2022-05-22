8PM: Riverdale “Chapter One Hundred And Ten: Things That Go Bump In The Night”

After failing to get Pop’s declared a historical landmark, Tabitha enlists Archie’s help saving the diner from Percival at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About RIVERDALE:

The Official YouTube Channel for The CW’s Riverdale – Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome facade.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.