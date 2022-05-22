Fundraiser Held For Family Of Huntersville Mom Who Died From Rare Eye Cancer

CORNELIUS, N.C. – The community is coming together to support the family of a Huntersville woman who recently died from a rare eye cancer.

Jessica Boesmiller passed away last month, after a four year battle with Ocular Melanoma.

She was only 42 years old.

Several young women in the Huntersville area have been diagnosed with the disease over the past decade.

The reason why remains a mystery.

Sunday, the community came together to hold a fundraiser for the husband and four children Boesmiller leaves behind.

A big crowd raised more than $5,000 at Eleven Lakes Brewing in Cornelius.

Ocular Melanoma impacts five people out of a million per year. Typically, those five people are older men.

Friends and advocates hope to find answers for Boesmiller and those still battling the disease.

Anyone who would like to help the family can drop off donations at Eleven Lakes Brewing in Cornelius.