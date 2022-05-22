Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man Possible Heading To Charlotte

Samantha Gilstrap,

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Sliver Alert has been issued for missing 69-year-old Blake Krause Of New Hanover County after he was last seen in the area of Riplee Drive in Wilmington, N.C.

Krause

Authorities say he may be heading to Charlotte in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with N.C. license plate number: XVC4376.

It is believed Krause is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as a White man, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a striped button down shirt with a black shirt underneath and dark colored pants.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. Springer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.