Police: Charlotte Man Facing Charges After Shooting Two People At Gastonia Business

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 53-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man and woman at a Gastonia business Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to a West Franklin Boulevard business around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a shooting. While responding to the scene, officers were informed that one shooting victim was at a gas station and the second shooting victim was at a convenience store, both on West Franklin Boulevard.

Fire and Rescue personnel transported a 30-year-old man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 52-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, identified as Trini Hollins, was recently fired from the business where the shooting happened.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hollins charging him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hollins was located in Charlotte Sunday afternoon by officers from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD officers arrested Hollins and he was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.