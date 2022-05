1/6 Trees Down On Back Creek Church Road. Photo Credit Charlotte Fire Department

2/6 Power Lines Down On Rocky River Road

3/6 Storm Damage On Rocky River Road

4/6 Trees Down On Rocky River Road

5/6 Trees Down On Rocky River Road In Harrisburg Photo Credit Eric Crack



6/6 Trees Down On Rocky River Road In Harrisburg Photo Credit Eric Crack











Photo credit: @crack_eric

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A strong storm that brought down trees and power lines has caused more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers to report power outages in east Charlotte.

Around 2pm on May 23rd, a strong line of storms pushed through Charlotte. Rotation was detected in the areas east of Reedy Creek Park along Rocky River Road into Harrisburg.

The National Weather Service will be in the area tomorrow to survey the damage.