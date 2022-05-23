Swimmer Drowns At Popular Waterfall In North Carolina

LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls.

News outlets reported that the victim was 53-year-old Philip D. Williams.

Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years.

During the rescue and recovery efforts Friday, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

The diver is expected to make a full recovery.