Swimmer Drowns At Popular Waterfall In North Carolina

LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina.
The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls.
News outlets reported that the victim was 53-year-old Philip D. Williams.
Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years.
During the rescue and recovery efforts Friday, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
The diver is expected to make a full recovery.