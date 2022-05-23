Wet and Unsettled Week of Weather Ahead

AM Headlines:

Wedge setting up = cool and cloudy

Tropical disturbance bringing more rain to the region

Potential flooding concerns, especially across the mountains

Soggy set up for the week Discussion:

The center of low in the Gulf has moved onshore north of Pensacola this morning. This won’t be our first named storm of the season, however, it will bring soaking rain across parts of the southeast as it moves north, interacting with a stalled front. Light showers ongoing this morning will become heavier as the day goes on. Patchy dense fog will also be persistent as well. Wedge building in will keep the clouds in place and temps cool through the day today with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. If we can get some clearing south and east of I-85 could get a bit more instability for an isolated severe threat this afternoon, so it will be something to watch. Expecting rain to continue through Tuesday. 1-3″ of rainfall likely across the region. Luckily we have been pretty dry the past few weeks, but we will have to watch for flooding threats for the mountains through early week. Temps will remain slightly below average through the week.

A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather to the region Thursday as temps warm to the low 80s. Something to watch over the next few days. Any additional rainfall could aggravate a flash flooding threat as well. Rain and storm chances will linger through Friday before we finally get some clearing for the weekend.