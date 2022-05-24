8PM: Superman & Lois “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”

1/12

Chasing Ally Allston, Superman races through the portal, and when he arrives on the other side, he finds that everything on this parallel Earth is unusual, leading him to embark on a wild ride in a battle to stop Ally from merging at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About SUPERMAN & LOIS:

The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – parenthood.

Click to watch season 2 trailer on YouTube.