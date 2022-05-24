Mostly Cloudy Skies Hang Tight

Discussion:

A cold front will cross the region Thursday evening bringing numerous showers with possible storms mainly late Thursday into the first half of Friday. Behind this front we will dry out with a ridge of high pressure building in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Numerous PM showers with isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Numerous showers in the AM. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Weekend: Dry, sunny and beautiful! High temperatures in the low 80s Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday and upper 80s on Memorial Day.

Notes:

– NWS GSP finds EF-1 tornado damage in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. Here is the story: https://www. wccbcharlotte.com/2022/05/24/ nws-finds-ef-1-tornado-damage- in-mecklenburg-cabarrus- counties/