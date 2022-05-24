NWS Finds EF-1 Tornado Damage in Mecklenburg & Cabarrus Counties
EF-1 tornado damage was found in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties
A tornado touched down at 1:37 PM near Burnt Umber Drive just south of Reedy Creek Park and traveled northeast into Cabarrus county. The tornado lifted near Rocky River Elementary school at 1:51 PM.
The National Weather Service survey team out of Greenville-Spartanburg estimates peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 10 miles and a path width of 100 yards.
Thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries.