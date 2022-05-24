Vacation With A Vengeance: Summer Of “Revenge Travel”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A trendy new term has emerged on social media as people prepare to splurge on big trips this summer. It’s called “revenge travel.” It’s all about the idea of making up for lost time during the last two years of the pandemic. For lots of people, big trips and vacations have been canceled or postponed due to COVID concerns or restrictions.

Now, experts are predicting a huge boom in travel and tourism this summer, as people shell out more money to indulge in good times and good memories. According to new data from Mastercard, 1.5 billion more people will fly this year globally compared to 2021.

Mastercard says about one-third of people surveyed are planning trips over the next three months. That statistic is surprising to some, as inflation soars. According to flight-booking site Hopper, people are paying an average of 41% higher prices for domestic tickets from last year. For international flights, it’s a 22% rise.

People are also paying more for food, hotels and experiences once they arrive at their destination. The data suggests high costs aren’t melting many plans when it comes to revenge travel.

Our question of the night: are you planning a big trip this summer?

