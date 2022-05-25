Blue Ridge Parkway Opens For 2022 Season Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers will open for the 2022 season this weekend with full services.

National Park Service officials remind visitors to plan ahead and recreate responsibly.

“We depend on park visitors to plan ahead by checking road status ahead of their trip, learning operating schedules for facilities they hope to visit, and reserving campsites well ahead of time,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitors should also be patient and flexible as popular park locations may be full during peak weekends throughout the summer and fall. We encourage you to have alternatives in mind if parking lots or trails are full, or facilities are closed when they arrive at their parkway destinations.”

Officials say the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the largest designed landscapes in the country, and its drive-a-while, stop-a-while design makes taking in the views that much easier.

A complete schedule of open facilities and road status page is available on the Parkway’s website here.