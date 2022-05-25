Harris Teeter Donates $10,000 Lottery Incentive To Five Participating Together In Education Schools Near Cornelius, NC

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter announced today a $10,000 donation to participating Together In Education (TIE) schools in Cornelius, N.C. and Davidson, N.C. Five local schools will receive $2,000 each to reinforce the company’s commitment to education.

This donation is made possible by the North Carolina Education Lottery and is in addition to the dollars each school receives from Harris Teeter through its active participation in the company’s TIE program, Harris Teeter’s fundraising program for local schools throughout its communities.

Together In Education schools receiving this payout:

Cornelius Elementary School- Cornelius, N.C.

Davidson Elementary School- Davidson, N.C.

Bailey Middle School PTSO- Cornelius, N.C.

J.V. Washam Elementary- Cornelius, N.C.

William A Hough High School- Cornelius, N.C.

The North Carolina Lottery provides incentive payments to retailers who sell winning tickets in various lottery games. Harris Teeter has chosen to donate its incentive awards back to local schools. The Antiquity Point Shopping Center Harris Teeter recently sold a winning ticket, resulting in a $10,000 incentive award.

“Educating and supporting the next generation is a top priority for Harris Teeter, which makes it more important than ever for us to give back to our Together in Education partners,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Harris Teeter is proud to donate this incentive payment to participating TIE schools.”

To learn more about Harris Teeter’s Together in Education program, please click here.