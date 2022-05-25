CFD: I-77 South Lanes Closed Due To Hazardous Material Spill

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were closed Wednesday due to a Hazardous Material incident involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

CFD responded to the incident at 3:44 p.m. on I-77 South near Nation Ford Road.

Officials say a box trailer leaking fluid identified as Glutaraldehyde, a skin irritant, was the cause of the closure.

Officials say there is  no danger of contamination to public, environment or surrounding area.

CFD officials say I-77 traffic southbound is being diverted onto Tyvola Road.

Significant delays are expected in the area and drivers are asked to watch out for emergency vehicles.

