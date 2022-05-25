Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough Dies At 75

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough has died at the age of 75, her family announced Tuesday.

Scarborough had been missing from council for several months before taking a medical leave of absence.

In 1987, she became the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council.

In 2014, she was elected to serve on the Mecklenburg County Commission and in 2016 she became the commission chair – breaking another barrier.

The Sumter, South Carolina native was a proud alum of South Carolina State University and a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte.

She is survived by her two children and siblings.

Funeral services will be held in Chester, South Carolina.