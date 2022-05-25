North Carolina Attorney General Stein Recovering From Stroke

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he’s recovering from a “minor stroke” that prompted doctors to remove a small blood clot.

The second-term Democrat announced what happened in a tweet Tuesday.

Last night I had stroke-like symptoms after Anna and I walked our dog Jenny so I went to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that I had a minor stroke and performed a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot. — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) May 24, 2022

He says he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night and was taken to the hospital, where he says he expects to be for another day or two.

The 55-year-old Stein credits his wife for noticing the signs of a stroke.

Stein is a former state senator who’s been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate to succeed term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.