North Carolina Attorney General Stein Recovering From Stroke

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he’s recovering from a “minor stroke” that prompted doctors to remove a small blood clot.
The second-term Democrat announced what happened in a tweet Tuesday.
He says he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night and was taken to the hospital, where he says he expects to be for another day or two.
The 55-year-old Stein credits his wife for noticing the signs of a stroke.
Stein is a former state senator who’s been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate to succeed term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.