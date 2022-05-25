Stormy End to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Cloudy and Mild Day

The cold front brings rain and storms late Thu – Fri

Drying out and heating up for Memorial Day Weekend Discussion:

Patchy AM fog to start the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the region. Clouds will hold steady through the day today with highs 5-8 degrees below average reaching the mid-70s. A boundary will lift across the area tonight with temps reaching the low 80s Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front will bring rain and storms to the region late Thursday into Friday. Localized flooding threat across the region with 1-3″ of rainfall possible through Friday. Isolated severe threat with damaging wind being the primary threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out especially for areas south and east of I-85 Friday late morning through early afternoon. Drying out and warming up for Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will reach the low 80s Saturday. The Coca Cola 600 will be sunny and hot with temps reaching the mid-80s. Isolated afternoon storm chances return on Memorial Day Monday as highs near 80.