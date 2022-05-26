9PM: Legacies “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found”
Hope continues to be marred in confusion as she battles her humanity, resulting in her seeing the people who mean the most to her; Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to those who had a profound influence on his path; Lizzy comes up with a plan on an episode of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About LEGACIES:
The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.