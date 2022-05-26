9PM: Legacies “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found”

1/7

Hope continues to be marred in confusion as she battles her humanity, resulting in her seeing the people who mean the most to her; Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to those who had a profound influence on his path; Lizzy comes up with a plan on an episode of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About LEGACIES:

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

