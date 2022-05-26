AP Sources: Colin Kaepernick To Work Out For Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is getting his first chance to work out for an NFL team since last playing in the league in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Two people familiar with the situation said Kaepernick will work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the workout plans.

ESPN first reported that the Raiders were bringing in Kaepernick.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season when he was cut by San Francisco.