BTS To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes And Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With President Biden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-nominated superstars BTS are picking up their mics and raising their voices once again but this time to address anti-Asian hate crimes as well as Asian representation with President Joe Biden.

The Korean boyband, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, will join Biden at the White House on May 31 to celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month in a meaningful way; by addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.

The seven-member group has been vocal about their experiences with Asian discrimination and have provided a voice for many others who have been subject to hatred due to their race.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence,” BTS stated in a March 2021 Twitter post on the topic. “You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion with President Biden and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.