CATS Release Memorial Day Service Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CATS will operate on a modified schedule Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Transit officials say CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule on Monday, May 30th:

All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Officials say the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the CTC will be closed Monday, May 30th and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 31st.

In addition, CATS will operate a shuttle service from Cornelius Park & Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Saturday, May 28th through Monday, May 30th.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).